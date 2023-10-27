SBI Life Q2 Results: Net profit jumps to 380 crore, income rises 21.7%

The value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose 12% during the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier.

India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd reported a near-flat quarterly profit on Friday as higher expenses offset a surge in premium income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Life, one of India's largest life insurers, reported profit after tax of 3.8 billion rupees ($45.66 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 3.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net premium income rose 21.7% to 200.5 billion rupees from 164.77 billion rupees, while expenses surged 22.1%, mainly due to higher commissions and rewards during the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The insurer did not mention whether the commissions and rewards were for employees or agents.

The value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose 12% during the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier.

Last week, smaller rival ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 22.4% jump in quarterly profit, while HDFC Life Insurance posted a 15.5% increase on strong premium growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts say insurers are seeing robust policy sales despite an increase in taxes on high-value products, thanks to growing awareness in the largely underpenetrated market.

Embedded value, a measure of future cash flows for life insurers and a key financial gauge, stood at 512.6 billion rupees at the end of the first half of the year, rising 21% from a year earlier.

Total annualised premium equivalent, a closely watched metric of insurance sales, rose 21% in the first half of the fiscal year 2024, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

($1 = 83.2214 Indian rupees)

