SBI Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% YoY to ₹529 crore, NPA marginally up.

Leading insurer SBI Life, on Wednesday, reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹529 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹380 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net premium income for the reporting period saw a slight year-on-year increase of 1 per cent, reaching ₹20,266 crore.

The first-year premium income increased by 6 per cent YoY to ₹4,915 crore during the July-September 2024 period, up from ₹4,633 crore in the same period last year.