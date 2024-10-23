SBI Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% YoY to ₹529 crore, NPA marginally up

SBI Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% YoY to 529 crore, NPA marginally up

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Leading insurer SBI Life, on Wednesday, reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 529 crore in the second quarter, compared to 380 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net premium income for the reporting period saw a slight year-on-year increase of 1 per cent, reaching 20,266 crore.

The first-year premium income increased by 6 per cent YoY to 4,915 crore during the July-September 2024 period, up from 4,633 crore in the same period last year.

Investment income surged by 132 per cent YoY, more than doubling to 19,753 crore in the quarter ending September 2024.

 

 

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
