Home / Companies / Company Results /  SBI Life records 16.5% drop in Q3 PAT to 304 cr, net premium income gains traction
Back

SBI Life Insurance Company's profitability in December 2022 quarter dipped in both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter terms. Q3 PAT came in at 304.13 crore. The insurer's Q3FY23 PAT dropped by 16.46% from 364.06 crore in Q3FY22, however, the sequential drop was by 19.27% as against a profit of 376.74 crore in Q2 of FY23. On the other hand, the insurer's net premium income picked up momentum.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Net premium income stood at 19,170.80 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 6.35% from 18,025.34 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal, but up by a huge 16.35% from 16,477.26 crore in the preceding quarter.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout