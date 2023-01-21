Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  SBI Life records 16.5% drop in Q3 PAT to 304 cr, net premium income gains traction

SBI Life records 16.5% drop in Q3 PAT to 304 cr, net premium income gains traction

1 min read . 06:10 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Net premium income stood at 19,170.80 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 6.35% from 18,025.34 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

  • The insurer's Q3FY23 PAT dropped by 16.46% from 364.06 crore in Q3FY22, however, the sequential drop was by 19.27% as against a profit of 376.74 crore in Q2 of FY23.

SBI Life Insurance Company's profitability in December 2022 quarter dipped in both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter terms. Q3 PAT came in at 304.13 crore. The insurer's Q3FY23 PAT dropped by 16.46% from 364.06 crore in Q3FY22, however, the sequential drop was by 19.27% as against a profit of 376.74 crore in Q2 of FY23. On the other hand, the insurer's net premium income picked up momentum.

SBI Life Insurance Company's profitability in December 2022 quarter dipped in both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter terms. Q3 PAT came in at 304.13 crore. The insurer's Q3FY23 PAT dropped by 16.46% from 364.06 crore in Q3FY22, however, the sequential drop was by 19.27% as against a profit of 376.74 crore in Q2 of FY23. On the other hand, the insurer's net premium income picked up momentum.

Net premium income stood at 19,170.80 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 6.35% from 18,025.34 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal, but up by a huge 16.35% from 16,477.26 crore in the preceding quarter.

Net premium income stood at 19,170.80 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 6.35% from 18,025.34 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal, but up by a huge 16.35% from 16,477.26 crore in the preceding quarter.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP