SBI Life Insurance Company's profitability in December 2022 quarter dipped in both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter terms. Q3 PAT came in at ₹304.13 crore. The insurer's Q3FY23 PAT dropped by 16.46% from ₹364.06 crore in Q3FY22, however, the sequential drop was by 19.27% as against a profit of ₹376.74 crore in Q2 of FY23. On the other hand, the insurer's net premium income picked up momentum.
Net premium income stood at ₹19,170.80 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 6.35% from ₹18,025.34 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal, but up by a huge 16.35% from ₹16,477.26 crore in the preceding quarter.
