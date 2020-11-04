SBI net profit rises to 4,574 crore in Q2

SBI said its gross NPA would have been at 5.88% and net NPA at 2.08% if the bank had classified the loan accounts as NPA after August 31, 2020, in accordance with RBI's norms. The Supreme Court in its interim order dated September 03, 2020, had directed that the accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020, shall not be declared NPA till further orders.