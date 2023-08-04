SBI Q1 results 2023: Net profit jumps 178% to 16,884 crores, NII rises 24.71%. Stock dips 3%1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
SBI Q1FY24 results: Net Profit for Q1FY24 grew by 178.25% YoY to ₹16,884 crores from ₹6,068 crores during Q1FY23
Q1 results today: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared its quarterly results for April to June 2023 period. The largest Indian commercial bank declared its quarterly earning for Q1FY24 on Friday noon in which it reported 178.25% YoY rise in net profit to ₹16,884 crore.