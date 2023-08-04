SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its Q1 results today. The public sector bank’s earnings for the first quarter of FY24 is expected to remain healthy with net profit likely to more than double, surging 143% year-on-year (YoY), led by lower base due to treasury loss. SBI’s credit cost may remain in control during the quarter ended June 2023, while asset quality is expected to improve. SBI share price will remain under investors’ radar ahead of the Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q1 Results Live blog for latest updates.

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Asset quality likely to improve SBI's asset quality for Q1FY24 is expected to improve sequentially. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio may fall by 4 basis points (bps) to 2.74% from 2.78%, QoQ.

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Pre-provision operating profit may rise 78% YoY SBI's Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) in Q1FY24 is expected to rise 78% YoY to ₹22,701 crore. However, PPOP is likely to fall 2.1% QoQ.

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net interest income likely to grow 29% YoY SBI's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during the quarter ended June 2023 is expected to rise 29.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹40,343 crore.

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net profit may surge 143% YoY SBI Q1 net profit is expected to more than double, surging 143% year-on-year (YoY), to ₹14,785 crore, as per brokerage poll by Livemint. SBI's net profit growth in the quarter ended June 2023 is likely to be led by lower base due to treasury loss.

