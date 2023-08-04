comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net profit may surge 143% to 14,785 crore; NII growth seen at 29% YoY; check out what to expect
LIVE UPDATES

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net profit may surge 143% to ₹14,785 crore; NII growth seen at 29% YoY; check out what to expect

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ankit Gohel

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank in the country, will announce its Q1 results today. SBI Q1 net profit may surge 143%, while net interest income (NII) may rise 29% YoY.

SBI Q1 results are expected to remain healthy with net profit likely to more than doublePremium
SBI Q1 results are expected to remain healthy with net profit likely to more than double

SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its Q1 results today. The public sector bank’s earnings for the first quarter of FY24 is expected to remain healthy with net profit likely to more than double, surging 143% year-on-year (YoY), led by lower base due to treasury loss. SBI’s credit cost may remain in control during the quarter ended June 2023, while asset quality is expected to improve. SBI share price will remain under investors’ radar ahead of the Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q1 Results Live blog for latest updates.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03:43 AM IST

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Asset quality likely to improve

SBI’s asset quality for Q1FY24 is expected to improve sequentially. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio may fall by 4 basis points (bps) to 2.74% from 2.78%, QoQ. 

04 Aug 2023, 08:53:22 AM IST

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Pre-provision operating profit may rise 78% YoY

SBI’s Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) in Q1FY24 is expected to rise 78% YoY to 22,701 crore. However, PPOP is likely to fall 2.1% QoQ.

04 Aug 2023, 08:21:12 AM IST

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net interest income likely to grow 29% YoY

SBI’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during the quarter ended June 2023 is expected to rise 29.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 40,343 crore.

04 Aug 2023, 08:06:16 AM IST

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: Net profit may surge 143% YoY

SBI Q1 net profit is expected to more than double, surging 143% year-on-year (YoY), to 14,785 crore, as per brokerage poll by Livemint. SBI’s net profit growth in the quarter ended June 2023 is likely to be led by lower base due to treasury loss.

04 Aug 2023, 08:06:16 AM IST

SBI Q1 Results LIVE: SBI to announce Q1 results today

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q1 Results Live blog for latest updates.

