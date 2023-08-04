SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its Q1 results today. The public sector bank’s earnings for the first quarter of FY24 is expected to remain healthy with net profit likely to more than double, surging 143% year-on-year (YoY), led by lower base due to treasury loss. SBI’s credit cost may remain in control during the quarter ended June 2023, while asset quality is expected to improve. SBI share price will remain under investors’ radar ahead of the Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q1 Results Live blog for latest updates.