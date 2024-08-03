SBI Q1 Results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹17,035.16 crore, NII up 16.2% YoY; Board approves fundraise via bonds

SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India announced a 0.89 per cent rise in the net profits at 17,035.16 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The bank aims to raise upto 25,000 crore from Indian and foreign investors in the financial year 2024-25.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
State Bank of India announced its first quarter results on Saturday, August 3.
State Bank of India announced its first quarter results on Saturday, August 3.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India (SBI) announced a 0.89 per cent rise in the net profits at 17,035.16 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 16,884.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year as per the bank's standalone statements, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Saturday, August 3.

The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) rose 16.2 per cent to 1,11,535.98 crore for the first quarter of the financial year, as compared to 95,975.45 crore in the same period the previous year. 

State Bank of India shares closed 1.72 per cent lower at 847.90 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 862.75 on the previous market close. 

The largest public sector bank announced the approval of fundraising through bonds in the first quarter results. The bank aims to raise upto 25,000 crore from Indian and foreign investors in the financial year 2024-25, according to the company statement. 

“The Central Board has accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or USD by issue of Basel lll compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Tier 2 Bonds, up to 25,000 crore to lndian and/or overseas investors during FY25, subject to approval of Government of lndia, wherever required,” said the bank in the earnings release. 

SBI's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have gone down 55 basis points (bps) to 2.21 per cent in the first quarter of FY2025 from 2.76 per cent in the same period last financial year. The values are at 84,226.04 crore in Q1 FY 2025 as compared to 91,327.84 crore in the same period the previous year. 

The net NPAs also fell to 0.57 per cent at the end of the April to June quarter from 0.71 per cent in the same period a year ago. 

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stands at 13.86 per cent for the first quarter, as per the statement. 

 

 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
