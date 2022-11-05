SBI Q2 results 2022: Net profit jumps 74%, net interest income rises 16.8%1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 02:13 PM IST
SBI Q2 results 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its quarterly results for recently ended September 2022 quarter. The largest commercial bank of India has posted highest ever quarterly net profit at ₹13,265 crores whereas its year-on-year net profit has risen around 74 per cent (73.93 per cent exact number).