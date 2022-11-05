SBI Q2 results 2022: Net profit jumps 74%, net interest income rises 16.8%

On slippage front, SBI has been able to perform exceedingly well. In Q2FY23, SBI's slippage ratio stands at 0.33 that stood at 1.38 after the end of first quarter of current financial year whereas SBI's slippage ratio stood at 0.66 in Q2FY22. So, the PSU bank has managed to improved its slippage on both QoQ and YoY basis.

