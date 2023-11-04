SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit and net interest margin remaining under pressure. Asset quality seen improving sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable.
SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is set to announce its September quarter results today, November 4. SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit, while net interest margin (NIM) remaining under pressure. The public sector lender SBI’s net profit is expected to rise by 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,569 crore, while net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to grow by 10.7% YoY on the back of 12% loan growth. Net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially. The bank may see improvement in asset quality sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable. Stay tuned to our SBI Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
04 Nov 2023, 10:15:05 AM IST
SBI Results Live: Expect moderate rise in profit, NII; asset quality to improve
04 Nov 2023, 10:00:54 AM IST
SBI Results Live: Public sector lender SBI to announce Q2 results today
