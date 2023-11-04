Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit, NII growth likely to moderate; margin to compress

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit and net interest margin remaining under pressure. Asset quality seen improving sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable.

SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: SBI's net interest margin (NIM) in Q2FY24 is estimated to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially.

SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is set to announce its September quarter results today, November 4. SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit, while net interest margin (NIM) remaining under pressure. The public sector lender SBI’s net profit is expected to rise by 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 13,569 crore, while net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to grow by 10.7% YoY on the back of 12% loan growth. Net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially. The bank may see improvement in asset quality sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable. Stay tuned to our SBI Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates.

04 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST SBI Results Q2 Live: NII may rise 10.7% YoY led by 12% loan growth

SBI’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to rise 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) on the back of 12% loan growth. NII is estimated to be at 38,948 crore in the quarter ended September 2023 as against 35,183.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter is expected to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially.

04 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST SBI Q2 Results Live: Net profit may rise 2.3%; PPoP growth seen at 0.9% YoY

The public sector lender SBI is expected to report a net profit of 13,569 crore for the second quarter of FY24, witnessing a moderate growth of 2.3% from 13,264.5 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average estimates of five brokerages.

The bank’s Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) in Q2FY24 is expected to grow 0.9% to 21,299.7 crore from 21,119.6 crore, YoY.

04 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST SBI Results Q2 Live: Net profit likely to rise 2.3%, NII growth seen at 11% YoY

The public sector lender SBI is expected to report a net profit of 13,569 crore for the second quarter of FY24, witnessing a moderate growth of 2.3% from 13,264.5 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average estimates of five brokerages. SBI’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to rise 10.7% year-on-year (YoY). Read full preview here

04 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST SBI Results Live: Expect moderate rise in profit, NII; asset quality to improve

SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit and net interest income (NII), while net interest margin (NIM) is likely to be under pressure. The bank may see improvement in asset quality sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable.

04 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST SBI Results Live: Public sector lender SBI to announce Q2 results today

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is set to announce its September quarter results today, November 4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.