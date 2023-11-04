SBI Q2 Results Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is set to announce its September quarter results today, November 4. SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit, while net interest margin (NIM) remaining under pressure. The public sector lender SBI’s net profit is expected to rise by 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,569 crore, while net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to grow by 10.7% YoY on the back of 12% loan growth. Net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially. The bank may see improvement in asset quality sequentially supported by a low stressed asset pool, while credit costs are likely to remain stable. Stay tuned to our SBI Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
SBI’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is likely to rise 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) on the back of 12% loan growth. NII is estimated to be at ₹38,948 crore in the quarter ended September 2023 as against ₹35,183.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter is expected to contract by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially.
The public sector lender SBI is expected to report a net profit of ₹13,569 crore for the second quarter of FY24, witnessing a moderate growth of 2.3% from ₹13,264.5 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average estimates of five brokerages.
The bank’s Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) in Q2FY24 is expected to grow 0.9% to ₹21,299.7 crore from ₹21,119.6 crore, YoY.
