Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to 14,330 crore, net interest income grows 12.3%
BREAKING NEWS

SBI Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to 14,330 crore, net interest income grows 12.3%

Devesh Kumar

  • SBI Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to 14,330 crore, net interest income grows 12.3%

Mint Image

SBI Q2 Results: India's largest commercial bank, State Bank of India (SBI) released its July-September quarter results on Saturday. SBI reported standalone net profit of 14,330 crore during the quarter.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 02:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.