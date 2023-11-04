BREAKING NEWS
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% YoY to ₹14,330 crore, net interest income grows 12.3%
SBI Q2 Results: India's largest commercial bank, State Bank of India (SBI) released its July-September quarter results on Saturday. SBI reported standalone net profit of ₹14,330 crore during the quarter.
