SBI Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 2.3%, NII growth seen at 11% YoY; margin to compress
SBI is expected to report a net profit of ₹13,569 crore for the second quarter of FY24, witnessing a moderate growth of 2.3% from ₹13,264.5 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average estimates of five brokerages.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is set to announce its September quarter results today, November 4. SBI is expected to report a subdued quarter with a marginal rise in net profit and net interest margin remaining under pressure.
