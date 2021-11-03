India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today reported standalone second quarter net profit of ₹7,626 crore, which is the highest ever for the Bank, up 67% over last year. This compares with ₹4,574 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q1FY22).

On Wednesday, SBI shares were up 3.86% in noon deals at ₹541.85 apiece on NSE.

On a sequential basis, the profit rose 17% from ₹6,504 crore in the June quarter.

The state-owned lender's net interest income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned and expended --- rose 10.6% to ₹31,184 crore for the reporting period.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the lender during quarter rose 16 basis points to 3.50%.

The operating profit of the lender increased by 9.84% year-on-year to ₹18,079 crores in the second quarter from ₹16,460 crore in the last year period.

On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (NPAs) came in at 4.90% in the September quarter, lower than 5.32% in the June quarter and 5.28% in the last year same quarter.

The non interest income of the Bank fell 3.7% to ₹8,207 crore in the second quarter as compared to ₹8,527 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio stood at 1.52% for the quarter under review.

Loan loss provisions during the quarter fell sharply to ₹2,699 crore, down over 55% from ₹5,619 crore in the last year period.

The Bank's advances during the quarter rose by 6.17% over last year, mainly driven by personal retail advances (15.17% YoY) and foreign office advances (16.18% YoY).

Meanwhile, domestic advances growth stood at 4.61% for the period under review. Home loans, which constitute 24% of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 10.74% year-on-year.

SBI scrip has comfortably outperformed the Nifty Bank and Nifty50 indices, rising 86.83% so far in 2021 (Year-to-Date). In the same period, Bank Nifty and Nifty rose 27.90% and 27.61% respectively.

In the last one year, the index heavyweight has rallied 154.95% as compared to 55.51% surge in Bank Nifty and 51.43% growth in Nifty50.

The Bank's total deposits grew at nearly 10% when compared with last year, while current account deposits grew by 19.2% year-on-year and saving bank deposits grew by 10.55% year-on-year.

