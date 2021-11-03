SBI Q2 results: Lender reports highest-ever net profit of ₹7,626 cr, up 67%2 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- SBI's net interest income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned and expended --- rose 10.6% to ₹31,184 crore for the reporting period.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today reported standalone second quarter net profit of ₹7,626 crore, which is the highest ever for the Bank, up 67% over last year. This compares with ₹4,574 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q1FY22).
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today reported standalone second quarter net profit of ₹7,626 crore, which is the highest ever for the Bank, up 67% over last year. This compares with ₹4,574 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q1FY22).
On Wednesday, SBI shares were up 3.86% in noon deals at ₹541.85 apiece on NSE.
On Wednesday, SBI shares were up 3.86% in noon deals at ₹541.85 apiece on NSE.
On a sequential basis, the profit rose 17% from ₹6,504 crore in the June quarter.
The state-owned lender's net interest income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned and expended --- rose 10.6% to ₹31,184 crore for the reporting period.
The net interest margin (NIM) of the lender during quarter rose 16 basis points to 3.50%.
The operating profit of the lender increased by 9.84% year-on-year to ₹18,079 crores in the second quarter from ₹16,460 crore in the last year period.
On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (NPAs) came in at 4.90% in the September quarter, lower than 5.32% in the June quarter and 5.28% in the last year same quarter.
The non interest income of the Bank fell 3.7% to ₹8,207 crore in the second quarter as compared to ₹8,527 crore in the same period a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio stood at 1.52% for the quarter under review.
Loan loss provisions during the quarter fell sharply to ₹2,699 crore, down over 55% from ₹5,619 crore in the last year period.
The Bank's advances during the quarter rose by 6.17% over last year, mainly driven by personal retail advances (15.17% YoY) and foreign office advances (16.18% YoY).
Meanwhile, domestic advances growth stood at 4.61% for the period under review. Home loans, which constitute 24% of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 10.74% year-on-year.
SBI scrip has comfortably outperformed the Nifty Bank and Nifty50 indices, rising 86.83% so far in 2021 (Year-to-Date). In the same period, Bank Nifty and Nifty rose 27.90% and 27.61% respectively.
In the last one year, the index heavyweight has rallied 154.95% as compared to 55.51% surge in Bank Nifty and 51.43% growth in Nifty50.
The Bank's total deposits grew at nearly 10% when compared with last year, while current account deposits grew by 19.2% year-on-year and saving bank deposits grew by 10.55% year-on-year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!