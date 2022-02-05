SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% on lower provisions

He said that the bank has implemented recast of loans with aggregate outstanding of ₹19,900 crore under the second recast window, with loans of ₹2,583 crore being recast during the December quarter. The bank’s total restructured book under covid-19 resolution plans one and two stood at ₹32,895 crore and was 1.2% of its total loan book. Khara said that the bank has also made additional provisions against restructured accounts over and above the regulatory requirements.