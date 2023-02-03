SBI Q3 net profit surges 68% to record high, above estimates

India's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 68% rise in its net profit to a record high of ₹14,205 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹crore in the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit of ₹13,101 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}