SBI Q3 results 2024: Market estimates better set of numbers on lower slippages
SBI Q3 results 2024: Analysts expect a good set of numbers, with mid-teen-digit growth in absolute profitability and significant growth in other income
SBI Q3 results 2024 preview: India's banking major State Bank of India is going to declare its Q3 results today. In an exchange communication with the Indian exchanges, SBI said that its board of directors would consider and approve unaudited financial results in its meeting scheduled on 3rd February 2024. Post-declaration of the SBI Q3 results 2024, a conference call will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Saturday.