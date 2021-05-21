Mumbai: Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a profit of ₹6,166.2 crore in the three months to March, up from ₹3,580.8 crore in the same period last year, according to a Bloomberg estimate of 10 analysts.

The bank will declare its Q4 FY21 and full year results on Friday.

Analysts at Emkay Research said that the bank should report healthy sequential credit growth, led by mortgages. “Bhushan Power resolution should lead to provision reversal and boost profits. Slippages may remain moderate with limited bad loans in retail and no lumpy corporate barring Srei," the Emkay Research report said on 7 April, adding that agriculture bad loans could be higher.

ICICI Securities said on 8 April that SBI’s growth will trend marginally better than the industry as competitive lending rates will help gain market share. Disbursements, it said, are expected to sustain robust momentum across products - be it home loans, Xpress Credit and gold loans, among others.

“Provisioning buffer at 55 basis points (bps), coverage of 68% and anticipated resolutions will not put much strain on credit cost and hence we expect credit cost to settle at 1.9% for FY21 vs. average of 2.7% over FY18-20," the report said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe that operating metric for public sector banks (PSBs) will improve in Q4 led by an improving overall environment. Within PSBs, it expects SBI to report healthy performance supported by the resolution of Bhushan Power and Steel, which would result in healthy recoveries and a seasonally strong quarter on fee income.

“SBI appears well-positioned to report a strong uptick in earnings as the uncertainty ushered by the covid-19 pandemic has receded significantly. Over the years, SBI has strengthened its balance sheet and increased its provision coverage ratio to 86%," the report added.

Shares of SBI closed at ₹384.55 on Thursday on BSE, up 0.08% from its previous close.

