SBI posts 5.6% growth in net profit in Q4

Mumbai: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India, on Friday, reported a standalone net profit of ₹19.683.75 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), up 5.6% year-on-year.
Its net interest income (NII) in Q4FY26 increased 4% year on year to ₹44,380 crore.
Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank was at 15.4% as on 31 March compared to 14.25% a year ago, and as against a regulatory requirement of 12.3%.
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SBI reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,683.75 crore in the March quarter of FY26, marking a 5.6% increase year-on-year.
SBI's asset quality improved in Q4 FY26, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio decreasing to 1.49% compared to 1.82% a year ago.
The West Asia war has clouded the outlook on India's economic and banks' credit growth due to potential energy shortages and renewed tensions, which may affect treasury income and margins.
SBI's net interest income (NII) in Q4 FY26 increased by 4% year-on-year to ₹44,380 crore. The domestic NIM decreased by 21 basis points year-on-year to 2.93%.
SBI announced a dividend of ₹17.35 per share along with its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26.
Asset quality of SBI improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio in the March quarter was at 1.49% compared with 1.57% a quarter ago and 1.82% a year ago.
The outlook on India’s economic growth and banks’ credit growth is clouded due to the West Asia war, which began at the end of February. The disruptions are seen largely on account of an ongoing energy shortage due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. While currently in a ceasefire, May 2026 saw renewed escalation of tensions amid stalled negotiations.
On Friday, shares of SBI were trading at ₹1,020.55, down 6.5% from the previous close.
On Wednesday, the government rolled out emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 to address broad-based sector stress and the expected impact of the West Asia war on industries, especially fuel-linked manufacturing and aviation.
SBI chairman C.S. Setty on Wednesday said over 11 million beneficiaries could potentially gain from ECLGS 5.0, with the bank itself identifying ₹70,000–80,000 crore of eligible borrowings under the scheme.