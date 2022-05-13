SBI reports highest ever quarterly profit but misses estimates

India's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 41% rise in standalone net profit at ₹9,113.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, its highest ever quarterly profit, but missed analysts' estimates as bad loan provisions rose sequentially. The lender had reported a profit of ₹6,450.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}