MUMBAI: State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Friday reported a jump its net profit for January-March due to lower provisioning.

The bank posted a net profit of 3,580.81 crore for the quarter ended March compared with 838.40 crore in the year-ago period. The jump notwithstanding, profit was lower than 6,169.6 crore estimated by 14 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Provisions during the quarter fell 18.2% year-on-year to 13,495.08 crore. In October-December, the bank had set aside 7,252.90 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, eased 0.8% to 22,766.92 crore. Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 5.2% to 13,346.11 crore during the period under review from 12,685.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 6.15% in the March quarter compared with 6.94% in the December quarter and 7.53% in the year ago.

After provisions, net NPA ratio was at 2.23% against 2.65% during October-December and 3.01% in the year-ago quarter.

Advances grew 6.4% to 2.32 trillion for the quarter ended 31 March from 2.19 trillion in the same quarter last year. Deposits grew 11.3% to 3.24 trillion.

At 0225pm, shares of the lender traded 3.2% to 179.65 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.9% ato 34305.78 points.

