SBI posts record profit in Q4, announces dividend of 4/share

On Covid impact, the bank said: "The spread of the pandemic across the globe has resulted in decline in economic activities and increase in movement in financial markets. In this situation, Bank is gearing up itself on all fronts to meet the challenges. The situation continues to be uncertain and the Bank is evaluating the situation on an ongoing basis. Major challenges for the Bank could be from extended working capital cycles, fluctuating cash flow trends and probable inability of the borrowers to meet their obligations against the loans timely."