SBI Q4 results: Watch for Bhushan Steel order commentary amid muted performance
SummarySBI will continue to see weak performance in the March quarter as the margin pressure due to rising deposit costs remains a drag on its profitability
MUMBAI : State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, has delivered a muted performance in fiscal year 2024-25. Margin pressure due to rising deposit costs has been a drag on the bank's profitability, even as credit growth has remained strong and asset quality has improved.