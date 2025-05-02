SBI Q4 results: Watch for Bhushan Steel order commentary amid muted performance

Asset quality

While SBI's asset quality is likely to remain stable in the fourth quarter, the market will watch the management commentary on the Supreme Court judgement in the Bhushan Steel case. The apex court on 2 May ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), rejecting the ₹19,700-crore resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel. The order is likely to have implications for SBI's asset quality, being the largest lender to the steel company.