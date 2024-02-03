SBI reaching out to merchants after Paytm fiasco
Khara emphasized SBI's commitment to integrating merchants into its network, leveraging its payment services to prevent any operational disruption
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, is proactively extending its services to merchants and retailers through its payments subsidiary following regulatory restrictions imposed on Paytm Payments Bank, aiming to ensure business continuity for these merchants, chairman Dinesh Khara said on Saturday.