SBI reaching out to merchants after Paytm fiasco

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, is proactively extending its services to merchants and retailers through its payments subsidiary following regulatory restrictions imposed on Paytm Payments Bank, aiming to ensure business continuity for these merchants, chairman Dinesh Khara said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are reaching out to all the merchants and would be happy to welcome them into our fold," Khara told reporters after announcing the bank’s Q3 FY24 financial results. “We have got a company — SBI Payment Services Pvt Ltd – which offers PoS (point of sale) terminals and QR (quick response) codes. They are already in the market all this while and now we are also reaching out to merchants so that they do not face any disruption."

This initiative is timely, given the recent regulatory actions against Paytm Payments Bank, which have created opportunities for competing banks to capture a larger share of the merchant market. As per SBI’s FY23 annual report, SBI Payments, with its extensive network of over 2.93 million merchant payment acceptance points and more than 1.14 million PoS machines, is among the country's largest acquirers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, the The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cracked the whip on Paytm Payments Bank after it failed to shape up despite repeated warnings on falsified compliances, irregularities in KYC norms and related party transactions. Paytm Payments Bank customers will not be able to make fresh deposits or top up wallets, FASTags and mobility cards issued by the bank, effective 1 March.

However, Khara refrained from commenting on the possibility of SBI acquiring a stake in Paytm Payments Bank, similar to its intervention during Yes Bank's crisis in 2020.

"I would not like to comment on stake because before taking stakes we need to look into the balance sheets and governance. But nevertheless, we are quite open in terms of coming to the support of the merchant community and we will be more than happy to provide them PoS machines," said Khara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, SBI reported a net profit of ₹9,164 crore for the quarter ended December, a 35.5% decline from the previous year, attributed to a one-time provision for pension and ex-gratia benefits of ₹7,100 crore. This figure fell short of the estimates of analysts, polled by Bloomberg, who had pegged the net profit at ₹13,325 crore in Q3.

Khara explained that there were a set of employees in the bank who were entitled to a pension of 40% of their last-drawn salary, while a set of employees who were entitled to a pension of 50%. The case, he said, was pending before a court of law. The provision arises out of the uniformity expected in pension going ahead.

“A settlement is almost in the offing and we have got approvals from the government as well as RBI but are still awaiting the formal notification. Nevertheless, since we were in the position to have a very clear visibility, we have provided for this additional ₹5,400 crore on account of this increase in pension for all employees," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, there was another obligation on “dearness relief neutralisation" for the pre-2002 retirees of ₹1,700 crore which, Khara said, was provided for in the December quarter.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) – a key indicator of profitability – however, contracted 4 basis points (bps) sequentially and 8 bps from the previous year to stand at 3.41%. The bank posted a 4.6% rise in net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, to ₹39,816 crore,

SBI reported a 14.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in domestic advances. Including loans from foreign offices, loan growth was at 14.4% and the aggregate loan book stood at ₹35.8 trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are observing that credit growth has been very broad based. We are seeing a healthy trend and are quite hopeful it will continue going forward as well," said Khara, adding that credit growth target for the whole fiscal (FY24) has been retained at the earlier announced range of 14-16%.

While retail loans grew 15.3% (YoY) to ₹12.96 trillion in Q3, corporate loans showed a growth of 10.7% YoY to ₹10.2 trillion.

“We have seen better utilisation (of working capital) as well as disbursements (o term loans) when it comes to the corporate loan book. We have got a pipeline of ₹4.6 trillion divided between private and public sector, and the private sector would have a share of 75% of that pipeline," said Khara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the recently announced interim budget has also given reassurance on the continuation of the infrastructure spends, which he believes, will certainly open up opportunities for corporate borrowing.

“Apart from that, newer initiatives like solarisation and others are the new growth levers. We have already started seeing some visibility of such loan proposals. To my mind, there is a decent opportunity that will be available," said Khara.

The bank saw a domestic deposit growth of 12.8% YoY to ₹45.7 trillion as on 31 December. Including foreign office deposits, the whole bank’s deposits stood at ₹47.6 trillion, up 13% YoY. SBI’s growth in term deposits outpaced its growth on low-cost current and savings account or CASA. While term deposits grew 20% YoY to 26.9 trillion, CASA rose a modest 4.5% YoY to ₹18.8 trillion. This led to CASA deposits as a percentage of overall deposits or CASA ratio shrinking 70 basis points (bps) sequentially and 330 bps YoY to 41.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When it comes to CASA, invariably in the increasing interest rate environment there is a tendency of customers to try and earn as much interest as possible. That is why many customers move from pure savings to multi option deposits," said Khara.

He added that the bank has made a clear effort to reach out to the wealthier segments of the society to shore up the savings accounts.

