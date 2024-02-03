SBI Q3 result: Net profit declines 35 percent to ₹9,164 crore
In the first nine months of FY24, the bank's revenue stood at ₹40,378 crore, marking a 20.40 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, which reported ₹33,538 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI) on February 3 reported its Q3 standalone net profit at ₹9,164 crore, a decline of 35 percent in the December quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message