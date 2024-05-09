Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 11:23:50
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,038.55 2.60%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.40 -0.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.95 -0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.65 -0.34%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,317.20 -4.82%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Results 2024: Net profit likely to fall 18% YoY, NII may rise marginally amid moderate loan growth
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SBI Results 2024: Net profit likely to fall 18% YoY, NII may rise marginally amid moderate loan growth

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

SBI Results 2024: SBI Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a sharp drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). Sequential loan growth is likely to be slower than average in the 3.5% ballpark, while net interest margin may be slightly lower.

SBI Results 2024: SBI share price in focus ahead as Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII).Premium
SBI Results 2024: SBI share price in focus ahead as Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII).

SBI Results 2024: State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to announce its Q4 results today. SBI Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). SBI’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 is expected to fall 18% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-time wage revisions, while the PSU bank’s NII may increase 1.3% YoY amid moderate loan growth, according to average estimates of six brokerages. Sequential loan growth is likely to be slower than average in the 3.5% ballpark, while net interest margin may be slightly lower. Asset quality in terms of Gross NPA is expected to improve further. SBI share price will be in focus ahead of the Q4 earnings. Stay tuned to SBI Results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.

09 May 2024, 11:25:08 AM IST

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI shares trade flat ahead of Q4 results

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI share price traded flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. SBI shares opened higher at 813.45 apiece as against its previous close of 810.40 apiece on the BSE. SBI stock gained nearly 1% to an intraday high of 818.40, while it hit a low of 807.20.

SBI share price has gained over 11% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 25% year-to-date (YTD). In one year, SBI shares have risen over 40%.

09 May 2024, 10:45:11 AM IST

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: Net profit likely to drop 18% YoY

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI’s net profit in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to fall 18% to 13,692 crore from 16,694.5 crore in the year-ago quarter due to one-time wage revisions, according to average estimates of six brokerages. In the third quarter of FY24, SBI reported a drop of 35% in net profit to 9,164 crore.

09 May 2024, 10:31:38 AM IST

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI likely to post muted Q4 results

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI is expected to report muted Q4 results with a sharp drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). SBI’s net profit in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to fall 18% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-time wage revisions, while the PSU bank’s NII may increase 1.3% YoY amid moderate loan growth, according to average estimates of six brokerages. 

09 May 2024, 10:22:27 AM IST

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI to announce Q4 results today

SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024) today. The board of directors of SBI will meet and release Q4 results today.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue