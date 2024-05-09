SBI Results 2024: State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to announce its Q4 results today. SBI Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). SBI’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 is expected to fall 18% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-time wage revisions, while the PSU bank’s NII may increase 1.3% YoY amid moderate loan growth, according to average estimates of six brokerages. Sequential loan growth is likely to be slower than average in the 3.5% ballpark, while net interest margin may be slightly lower. Asset quality in terms of Gross NPA is expected to improve further. SBI share price will be in focus ahead of the Q4 earnings. Stay tuned to SBI Results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.
SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI’s net interest income (NII) is expected to see a marginal rise during the quarter ended March 2024 amid moderate loan growth. The bank’s NII in Q4FY24 is estimated to be at ₹40,920 crore, registering a growth of 1.30% from ₹40,392.5 crore in the same quarter last year, according to average estimates of six brokerages.
SBI Q4 Results 2024 Live: SBI’s net profit in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to fall 18% to ₹13,692 crore from ₹16,694.5 crore in the year-ago quarter due to one-time wage revisions, according to average estimates of six brokerages. In the third quarter of FY24, SBI reported a drop of 35% in net profit to ₹9,164 crore.
