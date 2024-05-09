SBI Results 2024: State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to announce its Q4 results today. SBI Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). SBI’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 is expected to fall 18% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-time wage revisions, while the PSU bank’s NII may increase 1.3% YoY amid moderate loan growth, according to average estimates of six brokerages. Sequential loan growth is likely to be slower than average in the 3.5% ballpark, while net interest margin may be slightly lower. Asset quality in terms of Gross NPA is expected to improve further. SBI share price will be in focus ahead of the Q4 earnings. Stay tuned to SBI Results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.