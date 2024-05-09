SBI Results: SBI net profit beats estimates, announces dividend; here are 5 key takeaways from Q4 earnings
SBI Q4 Results: SBI posted a net profit of ₹20,698 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 24% from ₹16,694.5 crore in the year ago quarter. SBI’s net profit was higher than street estimates of ₹13,692 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, reported a sharp 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24, beating street estimates. The PSU lender also announced a dividend of ₹13.70 per equity share.