NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a profit in June quarter versus a loss a year earlier due to higher non-interest income and lower provisions. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹2,950.50 crore, versus a loss of ₹4,230.44 crore a year ago. According to a Bloomberg poll, analyst the bank was expected to post a profit of ₹4,106 crore.

Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, was up 6.4% to ₹25,455.11 crore versus ₹23,928.23 crore last year. Non-interest income was at ₹17,891.59 crore, up 29.7% from ₹13,793.41 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies dropped 51.54% to ₹9,448.71 crore in the quarter from ₹19,499.21 crore a year ago. On quarter-on-quarter basis, it was down 43.33% from ₹16,673.43 crore.

Gross non-performing asset declined 20.8% from a year ago to ₹1.68 trillion.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 7.53% as compared to 7.53% in the previous quarter and 10.69% in the same quarter a year ago. Net NPAs were at 3.07% in the March quarter compared to 3.01% in the previous quarter and 5.29% in the same quarter last year.

Deposits rose 7.31% to ₹29.49 trillion while advances increased 14% to ₹21.35 trillion.

At 2.20 pm, SBI was trading at ₹319.70 on BSE, up 0.8% from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.89% to 37,348.95 points.

Watch - 2020 could be year of midcaps: Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL