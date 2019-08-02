Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,106 crore in the three months to June 2019 compared to a net loss of ₹4,875 crore in the same period last year, according to an average of estimates of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

In the June quarter of FY19, the bank had reported a net loss for the third consecutive quarter after setting aside funds to cover losses on its bond portfolio and increased gratuity.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect slippages at 1.6% of its loans as recognition of large accounts is complete, while gross bad loans could decline led by higher write-offs. The bank’s provisions would be high due to ageing of non-performing assets (NPAs), it said. The brokerage also expects a loan growth of 12% y-o-y and net interest margin (NIM) sequentially unchanged at 2.9%.

“Non-interest income growth will be higher due to higher treasury income and income from written-off loans," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher expects SBI to report a net interest income – difference between interest earned and expended – of ₹23,905 crore, up 9.7% from the June quarter of FY19. It also sees the bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) at ₹14,533 crore, down 14% year-on-year.

“SBI to see sharp earnings recovery and while we build slippages of ₹8,000-8,200 crore and credit cost of 200 bps (annualized) which should improve provision coverage ratio (PCR) to 70% but also help in higher write-off," said a report by Prabhudas Lilladher.