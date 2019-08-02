Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a net profit of 4,106 crore in the three months to June 2019 compared to a net loss of 4,875 crore in the same period last year, according to an average of estimates of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

In the June quarter of FY19, the bank had reported a net loss for the third consecutive quarter after setting aside funds to cover losses on its bond portfolio and increased gratuity.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect slippages at 1.6% of its loans as recognition of large accounts is complete, while gross bad loans could decline led by higher write-offs. The bank’s provisions would be high due to ageing of non-performing assets (NPAs), it said. The brokerage also expects a loan growth of 12% y-o-y and net interest margin (NIM) sequentially unchanged at 2.9%.

“Non-interest income growth will be higher due to higher treasury income and income from written-off loans," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher expects SBI to report a net interest income – difference between interest earned and expended – of 23,905 crore, up 9.7% from the June quarter of FY19. It also sees the bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) at 14,533 crore, down 14% year-on-year.

“SBI to see sharp earnings recovery and while we build slippages of 8,000-8,200 crore and credit cost of 200 bps (annualized) which should improve provision coverage ratio (PCR) to 70% but also help in higher write-off," said a report by Prabhudas Lilladher.

RELATED STORIES
SBI has sharply cut interest rate on fixed deposits ranging from 45 days to ten years. (Reuters)

SBI sharply cuts interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Check latest rates here

2 min read . 01 Aug 2019
The State Bank of India said it will reduce interest rates on retail fixed deposits with long tenures by up to 20 basis points and 35 basis points for bulk deposits with effect from 1 August. (Mint )

Cut in SBI’s FD rates raises hopes of a reduction in lending rates

3 min read . 30 Jul 2019
The State Bank of India (SBI) office building in Kolkata. (Reuters )

SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers

2 min read . 30 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue