SBI tops Reliance to become India's most profitable company; check top 10 profitable firms in June quarter1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST
The country's largest largest lender reported a net profit of ₹18,736 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal, followed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that scored a profit of ₹18,258 crore, according to the digital database.
State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as India's most profitable company during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), replacing Reliance Industries, according to data from Capitaline Databases, a digital database of 35,000 listed and unlisted companies in India.