SBI tops Reliance to become India's most profitable company; check top 10 profitable firms in June quarter
SBI tops Reliance to become India's most profitable company; check top 10 profitable firms in June quarter

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST Nikita Prasad

The country's largest largest lender reported a net profit of ₹18,736 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal, followed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that scored a profit of ₹18,258 crore, according to the digital database.

A State Bank of India branch in Kolkata (REUTERS)Premium
A State Bank of India branch in Kolkata (REUTERS)

State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as India's most profitable company during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), replacing Reliance Industries, according to data from Capitaline Databases, a digital database of 35,000 listed and unlisted companies in India.

The country's largest largest lender reported a net profit of 18,736 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal, followed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that scored a profit of 18,258 crore, according to the data.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) stood third in the list, and was followed by HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), respectively.

 

Nikita Prasad
