Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI tops Reliance to become India's most profitable company; check top 10 profitable firms in June quarter

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • The country's largest largest lender reported a net profit of 18,736 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal, followed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that scored a profit of 18,258 crore, according to the digital database.

A State Bank of India branch in Kolkata

State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as India's most profitable company during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), replacing Reliance Industries, according to data from Capitaline Databases, a digital database of 35,000 listed and unlisted companies in India.

The country's largest largest lender reported a net profit of 18,736 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal, followed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that scored a profit of 18,258 crore, according to the data.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) stood third in the list, and was followed by HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST
