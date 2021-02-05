SBI’s  third  quarter  net dips 7% on higher provisions

The bank’s proforma slippages for the nine months ending December 2020 was at ₹16,461 crore and coupled with recast requests, the number stood at ₹41,000 crore. Lenders have been prohibited from classifying certain loans as bad after 31 August by the Supreme Court. However, banks have been transparently reporting the true quality of those assets with a disclaimer that they have not yet been classified as bad owing to the court order, calling them proforma NPAs.