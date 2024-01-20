Scale for relevance, not just for size: Kotak Mahindra Bank's new CEO
Known for his data and analytics-driven approach, Ashok Vaswani is expected to spearhead Kotak Mahindra Bank's digital initiatives.
Mumbai: Barely two weeks into his new role, Ashok Vaswani, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday emphasized that the private sector lender's primary challenge will be business expansion. While the bank provides a wide array of financial products and services, Vaswani believes focus should be on areas that promise significant growth opportunities