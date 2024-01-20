Mumbai: Barely two weeks into his new role, Ashok Vaswani, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday emphasized that the private sector lender's primary challenge will be business expansion. While the bank provides a wide array of financial products and services, Vaswani believes focus should be on areas that promise significant growth opportunities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kotak is a very strong brand, has a very strong reputation. It is very well capitalized and has an incredible platform offering the full array of financial services, products and services. As I see it, the challenge of the story, from here on is how we scale scale, not just for the sake of sake, but scale for relevance," said Vaswani during the post-earnings call.

Vaswani succeeds Uday Kotak, the bank's founder and billionaire, who stepped down last year after nearly 15 years at the helm. Known for his data and analytics-driven approach, Vaswani is expected to spearhead Kotak Mahindra Bank's digital initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Vaswani did not delve much into his future strategy or opinions on the bank's results.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's December quarter results were characterized by higher provisions and lower net interest margins due to increased funding costs. The bank reported an 8% year-on-year growth in net profit, reaching ₹3,005 crore, below Bloomberg analysts' expectations of ₹3,163 crore.

The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose nearly 16% year-on-year to ₹6,553 crore. Provisions and contingencies increased to ₹579 crore at the end of December quarter from ₹149 crore a year ago. During the quarter under review, the bank made additional provisions of ₹190 crore against investments in an Alternative Investment Fund, having downstream exposure to debtor companies, and ₹168 crore for trading and mark-to-market losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank continued to face challenges in deposit growth, with the Current and Savings Account (CASA) ratio dipping to 47.7% at the end of the December quarter, from 48.3% in the previous quarter and 53.3% a year earlier. To counter this, Kotak is focusing on products like ActivMoney, which offers a sweep-in facility, to boost its CASA.

Deposits grew 18.5% year-on-year and 1.9% sequentially and advances rose 16% on year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Analysts noted Vaswani's assurance that the bank's credit growth would remain unaffected by deposit challenges, given its comfortable liquidity position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So what we're doing really is we're looking at product segmentation, thinking of the customer and then going actively. This ActivMoney worked for us. For senior citizens, percentage of deposits in the system is quite high. We have launched deposit at the rate of 7.8% which is one among the general competitive rates," said Shanti Ekambaram, whole time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, during the call with media.

The bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.73% as of end of December, compared to 90% a year ago, and 1.72% a quarter ago. Fresh slippages were at ₹1,177 crore, much of which came from unsecured loans.

"Kotak Mahindra Bank continues to see pressure on NIMs (net interest margin) because of rise in cost of funds. But we see continue to see good performance on RoA. The bank is well placed on liquidity front as LCR is 126% and CD ratio is 88%," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research, Ashika Stock Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

