Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.25% YoY

Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.25% YoY

Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 26.59% YoY & Profit Increased by 53.25% YoY

Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Scan Steels, a leading steel company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 30th Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in its topline by 26.59% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 53.25% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.17% and the profit decreased by 52.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 3.73% q-o-q and a 4.32% increase YoY.

The operating income experienced a decline of 29.99% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 395.67% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is 0.3, which reflects a 50% YoY increase.

Scan Steels has been performing well in the market, delivering a return of 3.89% in the last 1 week, 90.17% in the last 6 months, and 18.28% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, the market capitalization of Scan Steels stands at 370.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 81 and 27.5 respectively.

Scan Steels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.48261.81-16.17%298.96-26.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.427.15+3.73%7.11+4.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.853.85+0.07%3.21+19.91%
Total Operating Expense214.69254.98-15.8%297.99-27.95%
Operating Income4.786.83-29.99%0.96+395.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2.194.9-55.39%1.4+56.42%
Net Income1.573.34-52.89%1.03+53.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.30.64-53.12%0.2+50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹219.48Cr

