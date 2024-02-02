Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.25% YoY

Scan Steels, a leading steel company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 30th Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in its topline by 26.59% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 53.25% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.17% and the profit decreased by 52.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 3.73% q-o-q and a 4.32% increase YoY.
The operating income experienced a decline of 29.99% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 395.67% YoY.
The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.3, which reflects a 50% YoY increase.
Scan Steels has been performing well in the market, delivering a return of 3.89% in the last 1 week, 90.17% in the last 6 months, and 18.28% Year-to-Date (YTD).
As of now, the market capitalization of Scan Steels stands at ₹370.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹81 and ₹27.5 respectively.
Scan Steels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219.48
|261.81
|-16.17%
|298.96
|-26.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.42
|7.15
|+3.73%
|7.11
|+4.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.85
|3.85
|+0.07%
|3.21
|+19.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|214.69
|254.98
|-15.8%
|297.99
|-27.95%
|Operating Income
|4.78
|6.83
|-29.99%
|0.96
|+395.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.19
|4.9
|-55.39%
|1.4
|+56.42%
|Net Income
|1.57
|3.34
|-52.89%
|1.03
|+53.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.3
|0.64
|-53.12%
|0.2
|+50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹219.48Cr
