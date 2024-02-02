Scan Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.25% YoY

Scan Steels, a leading steel company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 30th Jan, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in its topline by 26.59% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 53.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.17% and the profit decreased by 52.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 3.73% q-o-q and a 4.32% increase YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income experienced a decline of 29.99% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 395.67% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹0.3, which reflects a 50% YoY increase.

Scan Steels has been performing well in the market, delivering a return of 3.89% in the last 1 week, 90.17% in the last 6 months, and 18.28% Year-to-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the market capitalization of Scan Steels stands at ₹370.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹81 and ₹27.5 respectively.

Scan Steels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219.48 261.81 -16.17% 298.96 -26.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.42 7.15 +3.73% 7.11 +4.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.85 3.85 +0.07% 3.21 +19.91% Total Operating Expense 214.69 254.98 -15.8% 297.99 -27.95% Operating Income 4.78 6.83 -29.99% 0.96 +395.67% Net Income Before Taxes 2.19 4.9 -55.39% 1.4 +56.42% Net Income 1.57 3.34 -52.89% 1.03 +53.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 0.64 -53.12% 0.2 +50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹219.48Cr

