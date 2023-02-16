Schaeffler India net profit grows 21% in October-December 2022 to ₹231 cr
The revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew by 17.8per cent to ₹1,794.70 crore as against ₹1,523.22 crore in the same quarter of 2021.
Industrial and automotive parts maker Schaeffler India on Thursday reported a rise of 21 per cent in net profit at ₹231 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022.
