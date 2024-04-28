Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.16% YOY

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.6% YoY & profit increased by 0.16% YoY

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 10.6% & the profit increased by 0.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 1.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.1 for Q1 which increased by 0.71% Y-o-Y.

Schaeffler India has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Schaeffler India has a market cap of ₹51216.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3726.05 & ₹2612.2 respectively.

Schaeffler India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1873.13 1874.55 -0.08% 1693.62 +10.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 126.57 114.56 +10.48% 113.89 +11.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.46 60.43 +3.36% 52.45 +19.08% Total Operating Expense 1605.73 1615.58 -0.61% 1431.39 +12.18% Operating Income 267.4 258.97 +3.26% 262.23 +1.97% Net Income Before Taxes 297.7 288.14 +3.32% 294.12 +1.22% Net Income 219.72 209.61 +4.82% 219.37 +0.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.1 13.64 +3.4% 14 +0.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹219.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1873.13Cr

