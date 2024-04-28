Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.16% YOY

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 10.6% & the profit increased by 0.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 4.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 1.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.1 for Q1 which increased by 0.71% Y-o-Y.
Schaeffler India has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return.
Currently, Schaeffler India has a market cap of ₹51216.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3726.05 & ₹2612.2 respectively.
Schaeffler India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1873.13
|1874.55
|-0.08%
|1693.62
|+10.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|126.57
|114.56
|+10.48%
|113.89
|+11.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.46
|60.43
|+3.36%
|52.45
|+19.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1605.73
|1615.58
|-0.61%
|1431.39
|+12.18%
|Operating Income
|267.4
|258.97
|+3.26%
|262.23
|+1.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|297.7
|288.14
|+3.32%
|294.12
|+1.22%
|Net Income
|219.72
|209.61
|+4.82%
|219.37
|+0.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.1
|13.64
|+3.4%
|14
|+0.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹219.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1873.13Cr
