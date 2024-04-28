Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.16% YOY

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.16% YOY

Livemint

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.6% YoY & profit increased by 0.16% YoY

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live

Schaeffler India Q1 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 10.6% & the profit increased by 0.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 4.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 1.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.1 for Q1 which increased by 0.71% Y-o-Y.

Schaeffler India has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return.

Currently, Schaeffler India has a market cap of 51216.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3726.05 & 2612.2 respectively.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1873.131874.55-0.08%1693.62+10.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total126.57114.56+10.48%113.89+11.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.4660.43+3.36%52.45+19.08%
Total Operating Expense1605.731615.58-0.61%1431.39+12.18%
Operating Income267.4258.97+3.26%262.23+1.97%
Net Income Before Taxes297.7288.14+3.32%294.12+1.22%
Net Income219.72209.61+4.82%219.37+0.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.113.64+3.4%14+0.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹219.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1873.13Cr

