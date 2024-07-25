Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.44% YOY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live

Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : Schaeffler India announced their Q2 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and a 3.44% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarter-on-quarter comparison revealed a 12.48% growth in revenue and an 11.71% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 16.69% sequentially and 24.67% year-on-year.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, up by 15.43% quarter-on-quarter and 7.14% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 15.7, marking a 3.29% increase year-on-year for Schaeffler India.

Schaeffler India's stock performance has been notable with a 1.99% return in the last week, 31.77% return in the last 6 months, and 28.83% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 64495.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 4951 & 2612.2 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 25 Jul, 2024, indicates 1 Sell rating, 3 Hold ratings, 4 Buy ratings, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 9 analysts covering Schaeffler India.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Schaeffler India.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2106.841873.13+12.48%1829.14+15.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total147.69126.57+16.69%118.46+24.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.6662.46+8.33%53.93+25.46%
Total Operating Expense1798.181605.73+11.99%1541.05+16.69%
Operating Income308.66267.4+15.43%288.09+7.14%
Net Income Before Taxes331.84297.7+11.47%318.04+4.34%
Net Income245.45219.72+11.71%237.28+3.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.714.1+11.35%15.2+3.29%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>245.45Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2106.84Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
