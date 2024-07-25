Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.44% YOY

Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : Schaeffler India announced their Q2 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and a 3.44% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarter-on-quarter comparison revealed a 12.48% growth in revenue and an 11.71% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 16.69% sequentially and 24.67% year-on-year.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, up by 15.43% quarter-on-quarter and 7.14% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.7, marking a 3.29% increase year-on-year for Schaeffler India.

Schaeffler India's stock performance has been notable with a 1.99% return in the last week, 31.77% return in the last 6 months, and 28.83% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹64495.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4951 & ₹2612.2 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 25 Jul, 2024, indicates 1 Sell rating, 3 Hold ratings, 4 Buy ratings, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 9 analysts covering Schaeffler India.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Schaeffler India.

Schaeffler India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2106.84 1873.13 +12.48% 1829.14 +15.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 147.69 126.57 +16.69% 118.46 +24.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.66 62.46 +8.33% 53.93 +25.46% Total Operating Expense 1798.18 1605.73 +11.99% 1541.05 +16.69% Operating Income 308.66 267.4 +15.43% 288.09 +7.14% Net Income Before Taxes 331.84 297.7 +11.47% 318.04 +4.34% Net Income 245.45 219.72 +11.71% 237.28 +3.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.7 14.1 +11.35% 15.2 +3.29%