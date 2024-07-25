Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.44% YOY

Schaeffler India Q2 Results Live : Schaeffler India announced their Q2 results on 23 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and a 3.44% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarter-on-quarter comparison revealed a 12.48% growth in revenue and an 11.71% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 16.69% sequentially and 24.67% year-on-year.
Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, up by 15.43% quarter-on-quarter and 7.14% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.7, marking a 3.29% increase year-on-year for Schaeffler India.
Schaeffler India's stock performance has been notable with a 1.99% return in the last week, 31.77% return in the last 6 months, and 28.83% year-to-date return.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹64495.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4951 & ₹2612.2 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 25 Jul, 2024, indicates 1 Sell rating, 3 Hold ratings, 4 Buy ratings, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 9 analysts covering Schaeffler India.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Schaeffler India.
Schaeffler India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2106.84
|1873.13
|+12.48%
|1829.14
|+15.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|147.69
|126.57
|+16.69%
|118.46
|+24.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.66
|62.46
|+8.33%
|53.93
|+25.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1798.18
|1605.73
|+11.99%
|1541.05
|+16.69%
|Operating Income
|308.66
|267.4
|+15.43%
|288.09
|+7.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|331.84
|297.7
|+11.47%
|318.04
|+4.34%
|Net Income
|245.45
|219.72
|+11.71%
|237.28
|+3.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.7
|14.1
|+11.35%
|15.2
|+3.29%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess