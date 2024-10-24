Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.18% YoY & profit increased by 1.57% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live
Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared its Q3 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a strong topline growth of 14.18% year-over-year, along with a modest profit increase of 1.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed only a slight growth of 0.45%, while profit experienced a decline of 3.68%.

In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 4.9% quarter-over-quarter, but a notable rise of 22.11% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses indicates the company's efforts to control costs amidst rising operational demands.

The operating income for Schaeffler India was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 3.97% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges the company faced in sustaining operational efficiency in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 15.1, marking an increase of 1.34% year-over-year. This growth in EPS, albeit modest, suggests a stable financial health in a competitive market.

Over the past week, Schaeffler India has delivered a return of -3.9%. However, it has shown substantial gains of 17.72% over the last six months and an impressive 21.05% year-to-date. The market cap currently stands at 60,600.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,951 and a low of 2,612.2.

As of 24 October 2024, analyst coverage on Schaeffler India indicates a divided sentiment. Out of nine analysts, three have given a 'Sell' rating, three a 'Hold' rating, two a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Hold' as of the latest evaluations.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2116.352106.84+0.45%1853.6+14.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total140.46147.69-4.9%115.03+22.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.3167.66+8.35%56.2+30.44%
Total Operating Expense1820.871798.18+1.26%1569.4+16.02%
Operating Income295.48308.66-4.27%284.2+3.97%
Net Income Before Taxes321.99331.84-2.97%313.47+2.72%
Net Income236.41245.45-3.68%232.76+1.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.115.7-3.82%14.9+1.34%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹236.41Cr
₹2116.35Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSchaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:08 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.40
    11:08 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.75 (1.4%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.45
    11:08 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.85 (1.5%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    690.10
    11:08 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -27.35 (-3.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.