Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared its Q3 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a strong topline growth of 14.18% year-over-year, along with a modest profit increase of 1.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed only a slight growth of 0.45%, while profit experienced a decline of 3.68%.
In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 4.9% quarter-over-quarter, but a notable rise of 22.11% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses indicates the company's efforts to control costs amidst rising operational demands.
The operating income for Schaeffler India was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 3.97% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges the company faced in sustaining operational efficiency in the short term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.1, marking an increase of 1.34% year-over-year. This growth in EPS, albeit modest, suggests a stable financial health in a competitive market.
Over the past week, Schaeffler India has delivered a return of -3.9%. However, it has shown substantial gains of 17.72% over the last six months and an impressive 21.05% year-to-date. The market cap currently stands at ₹60,600.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,951 and a low of ₹2,612.2.
As of 24 October 2024, analyst coverage on Schaeffler India indicates a divided sentiment. Out of nine analysts, three have given a 'Sell' rating, three a 'Hold' rating, two a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Hold' as of the latest evaluations.
Schaeffler India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2116.35
|2106.84
|+0.45%
|1853.6
|+14.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|140.46
|147.69
|-4.9%
|115.03
|+22.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73.31
|67.66
|+8.35%
|56.2
|+30.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1820.87
|1798.18
|+1.26%
|1569.4
|+16.02%
|Operating Income
|295.48
|308.66
|-4.27%
|284.2
|+3.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|321.99
|331.84
|-2.97%
|313.47
|+2.72%
|Net Income
|236.41
|245.45
|-3.68%
|232.76
|+1.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.1
|15.7
|-3.82%
|14.9
|+1.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹236.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹2116.35Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar