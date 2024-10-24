Hello User
Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Livemint

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.18% YoY & profit increased by 1.57% YoY.

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared its Q3 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a strong topline growth of 14.18% year-over-year, along with a modest profit increase of 1.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed only a slight growth of 0.45%, while profit experienced a decline of 3.68%.

In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 4.9% quarter-over-quarter, but a notable rise of 22.11% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses indicates the company's efforts to control costs amidst rising operational demands.

The operating income for Schaeffler India was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 3.97% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges the company faced in sustaining operational efficiency in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 15.1, marking an increase of 1.34% year-over-year. This growth in EPS, albeit modest, suggests a stable financial health in a competitive market.

Over the past week, Schaeffler India has delivered a return of -3.9%. However, it has shown substantial gains of 17.72% over the last six months and an impressive 21.05% year-to-date. The market cap currently stands at 60,600.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,951 and a low of 2,612.2.

As of 24 October 2024, analyst coverage on Schaeffler India indicates a divided sentiment. Out of nine analysts, three have given a 'Sell' rating, three a 'Hold' rating, two a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Hold' as of the latest evaluations.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2116.352106.84+0.45%1853.6+14.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total140.46147.69-4.9%115.03+22.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.3167.66+8.35%56.2+30.44%
Total Operating Expense1820.871798.18+1.26%1569.4+16.02%
Operating Income295.48308.66-4.27%284.2+3.97%
Net Income Before Taxes321.99331.84-2.97%313.47+2.72%
Net Income236.41245.45-3.68%232.76+1.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.115.7-3.82%14.9+1.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹236.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹2116.35Cr

