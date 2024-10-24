Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.57% YoY

Schaeffler India Q3 Results Live : Schaeffler India declared its Q3 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a strong topline growth of 14.18% year-over-year, along with a modest profit increase of 1.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed only a slight growth of 0.45%, while profit experienced a decline of 3.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 4.9% quarter-over-quarter, but a notable rise of 22.11% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses indicates the company's efforts to control costs amidst rising operational demands.

The operating income for Schaeffler India was down by 4.27% compared to the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 3.97% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges the company faced in sustaining operational efficiency in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.1, marking an increase of 1.34% year-over-year. This growth in EPS, albeit modest, suggests a stable financial health in a competitive market.

Over the past week, Schaeffler India has delivered a return of -3.9%. However, it has shown substantial gains of 17.72% over the last six months and an impressive 21.05% year-to-date. The market cap currently stands at ₹60,600.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,951 and a low of ₹2,612.2.

As of 24 October 2024, analyst coverage on Schaeffler India indicates a divided sentiment. Out of nine analysts, three have given a 'Sell' rating, three a 'Hold' rating, two a 'Buy' rating, and one a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Hold' as of the latest evaluations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schaeffler India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2116.35 2106.84 +0.45% 1853.6 +14.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 140.46 147.69 -4.9% 115.03 +22.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 73.31 67.66 +8.35% 56.2 +30.44% Total Operating Expense 1820.87 1798.18 +1.26% 1569.4 +16.02% Operating Income 295.48 308.66 -4.27% 284.2 +3.97% Net Income Before Taxes 321.99 331.84 -2.97% 313.47 +2.72% Net Income 236.41 245.45 -3.68% 232.76 +1.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.1 15.7 -3.82% 14.9 +1.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹236.41Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹2116.35Cr

