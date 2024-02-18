Schaeffler India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit falls by 9.25% YOY

Schaeffler India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 16 Feb, 2024, with the topline showing a growth of 4.45% compared to the previous year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 9.25% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest increase of 1.13%, while the profit took a hit with a decrease of 9.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 0.41% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 5.93% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a downward trend, decreasing by 8.88% sequentially and 11.38% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 CY23 stood at ₹13.62, reflecting a 7.66% decrease from the previous year.

Schaeffler India's stock performance in the market has been moderate, with a 0.16% return in the last week, 0.73% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -5.63%.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹47244.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹3726.05 and ₹2612.2 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Schaeffler India as of 18 Feb, 2024, indicate that out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have recommended to Hold, 1 has suggested to Buy, and 1 has rated it as a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Feb, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Schaeffler India Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1874.55 1853.6 +1.13% 1794.65 +4.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.56 115.03 -0.41% 108.15 +5.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.43 56.2 +7.53% 52.99 +14.04% Total Operating Expense 1615.58 1569.4 +2.94% 1502.42 +7.53% Operating Income 258.97 284.2 -8.88% 292.23 -11.38% Net Income Before Taxes 288.14 313.47 -8.08% 309.57 -6.92% Net Income 209.61 232.76 -9.95% 230.98 -9.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.62 14.9 -8.6% 14.75 -7.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹209.61Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹1874.55Cr

