Schaeffler India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit falls by 9.25% YOY

Schaeffler India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 16 Feb, 2024, with the topline showing a growth of 4.45% compared to the previous year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 9.25% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest increase of 1.13%, while the profit took a hit with a decrease of 9.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 0.41% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 5.93% year-on-year.
Operating income also showed a downward trend, decreasing by 8.88% sequentially and 11.38% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 CY23 stood at ₹13.62, reflecting a 7.66% decrease from the previous year.
Schaeffler India's stock performance in the market has been moderate, with a 0.16% return in the last week, 0.73% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -5.63%.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹47244.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹3726.05 and ₹2612.2 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for Schaeffler India as of 18 Feb, 2024, indicate that out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have recommended to Hold, 1 has suggested to Buy, and 1 has rated it as a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Feb, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Schaeffler India Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1874.55
|1853.6
|+1.13%
|1794.65
|+4.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|114.56
|115.03
|-0.41%
|108.15
|+5.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.43
|56.2
|+7.53%
|52.99
|+14.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|1615.58
|1569.4
|+2.94%
|1502.42
|+7.53%
|Operating Income
|258.97
|284.2
|-8.88%
|292.23
|-11.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|288.14
|313.47
|-8.08%
|309.57
|-6.92%
|Net Income
|209.61
|232.76
|-9.95%
|230.98
|-9.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.62
|14.9
|-8.6%
|14.75
|-7.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹209.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹1874.55Cr
