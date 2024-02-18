Hello User
Schaeffler India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit falls by 9.25% YOY

Schaeffler India Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit falls by 9.25% YOY

Schaeffler India announced their Q4 CY23 results on 16 Feb, 2024, with the topline showing a growth of 4.45% compared to the previous year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 9.25% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest increase of 1.13%, while the profit took a hit with a decrease of 9.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 0.41% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 5.93% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a downward trend, decreasing by 8.88% sequentially and 11.38% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 CY23 stood at 13.62, reflecting a 7.66% decrease from the previous year.

Schaeffler India's stock performance in the market has been moderate, with a 0.16% return in the last week, 0.73% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -5.63%.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 47244.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 3726.05 and 2612.2 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Schaeffler India as of 18 Feb, 2024, indicate that out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have recommended to Hold, 1 has suggested to Buy, and 1 has rated it as a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Feb, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1874.551853.6+1.13%1794.65+4.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.56115.03-0.41%108.15+5.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.4356.2+7.53%52.99+14.04%
Total Operating Expense1615.581569.4+2.94%1502.42+7.53%
Operating Income258.97284.2-8.88%292.23-11.38%
Net Income Before Taxes288.14313.47-8.08%309.57-6.92%
Net Income209.61232.76-9.95%230.98-9.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.6214.9-8.6%14.75-7.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹209.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹1874.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

