Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025:Schaeffler India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.95% and profit growth of 13.2% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹237.28 crore and a revenue of ₹2136.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% while profit saw a slight increase of 0.37%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 9.26% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 11.26% year-on-year.

Schaeffler India Q4 Results

The operating income experienced a minor decline of 1.09% quarter-on-quarter yet showed a significant rise of 12.86% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹15.2, reflecting an increase of 11.44% year-on-year.

Schaeffler India has delivered a return of 0.63% in the last week, while it faced a decline of 20.69% over the last six months and a 9.66% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Schaeffler India holds a market capitalization of ₹48,063.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4951 and a low of ₹2743.5.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of nine analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Sell' rating, two have a 'Hold' rating, two recommend 'Buy', and three have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy'.

Schaeffler India Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2136.06 2116.35 +0.93% 1874.55 +13.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 127.46 140.46 -9.26% 114.56 +11.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.12 73.31 +6.56% 60.43 +29.27% Total Operating Expense 1843.79 1820.87 +1.26% 1615.58 +14.13% Operating Income 292.27 295.48 -1.09% 258.97 +12.86% Net Income Before Taxes 326.22 321.99 +1.31% 288.14 +13.22% Net Income 237.28 236.41 +0.37% 209.61 +13.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.2 15.1 +0.66% 13.64 +11.44%