Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 13.2% YOY, profit at ₹237.28 crore and revenue at ₹2136.06 crore

Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025:Schaeffler India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.95% and profit growth of 13.2% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹237.28 crore and a revenue of ₹2136.06 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% while profit saw a slight increase of 0.37%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 9.26% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 11.26% year-on-year.
The operating income experienced a minor decline of 1.09% quarter-on-quarter yet showed a significant rise of 12.86% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹15.2, reflecting an increase of 11.44% year-on-year.
Schaeffler India has delivered a return of 0.63% in the last week, while it faced a decline of 20.69% over the last six months and a 9.66% drop year-to-date.
Currently, Schaeffler India holds a market capitalization of ₹48,063.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4951 and a low of ₹2743.5.
As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of nine analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Sell' rating, two have a 'Hold' rating, two recommend 'Buy', and three have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy'.
Schaeffler India Financials
|Period
|Q4 (FY24)
|Q3 (FY24)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 (FY23)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2136.06
|2116.35
|+0.93%
|1874.55
|+13.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|127.46
|140.46
|-9.26%
|114.56
|+11.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|78.12
|73.31
|+6.56%
|60.43
|+29.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|1843.79
|1820.87
|+1.26%
|1615.58
|+14.13%
|Operating Income
|292.27
|295.48
|-1.09%
|258.97
|+12.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|326.22
|321.99
|+1.31%
|288.14
|+13.22%
|Net Income
|237.28
|236.41
|+0.37%
|209.61
|+13.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.2
|15.1
|+0.66%
|13.64
|+11.44%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
₹237.28Cr
What is Q4 revenue?
₹2136.06Cr