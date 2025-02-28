Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 13.2% YOY, profit at ₹237.28 crore and revenue at ₹2136.06 crore

Published28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025

Schaeffler India Q4 Results 2025:Schaeffler India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.95% and profit growth of 13.2% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 237.28 crore and a revenue of 2136.06 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93% while profit saw a slight increase of 0.37%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 9.26% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 11.26% year-on-year.

Schaeffler India Q4 Results

The operating income experienced a minor decline of 1.09% quarter-on-quarter yet showed a significant rise of 12.86% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 15.2, reflecting an increase of 11.44% year-on-year.

Schaeffler India has delivered a return of 0.63% in the last week, while it faced a decline of 20.69% over the last six months and a 9.66% drop year-to-date.

Currently, Schaeffler India holds a market capitalization of 48,063.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 4951 and a low of 2743.5.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, out of nine analysts covering the company, two have issued a 'Sell' rating, two have a 'Hold' rating, two recommend 'Buy', and three have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy'.

Schaeffler India Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2136.062116.35+0.93%1874.55+13.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total127.46140.46-9.26%114.56+11.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.1273.31+6.56%60.43+29.27%
Total Operating Expense1843.791820.87+1.26%1615.58+14.13%
Operating Income292.27295.48-1.09%258.97+12.86%
Net Income Before Taxes326.22321.99+1.31%288.14+13.22%
Net Income237.28236.41+0.37%209.61+13.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.215.1+0.66%13.64+11.44%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

₹237.28Cr

What is Q4 revenue?

₹2136.06Cr

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
