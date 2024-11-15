Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 26.62% YoY

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 Results 2024:Schneider Electric Infrastructure declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 20.96% year-over-year, with total revenue amounting to ₹599.71 crore. The profit for the quarter rose by 26.62% year-over-year, reaching ₹54.27 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Schneider Electric Infrastructure experienced a modest revenue growth of 1.15%, while profit saw a more substantial increase of 11.94%. This indicates a stable performance quarter-over-quarter despite the challenges in the market.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 8.89% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.42% year-over-year. This suggests that while cost control measures are taking effect in the short term, there are still rising costs compared to the previous year.

Operating income for Schneider Electric was reported down by 10.52% compared to the previous quarter, but it still marked an increase of 26.81% year-over-year. This reflects the company’s ability to enhance operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.27, which is an increase of 17.44% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability relative to shares outstanding.

Despite these positive results, the stock has delivered a -8.64% return in the last week and a -13.28% return over the past six months, although it boasts a notable 77.06% return year-to-date. This indicates volatility in the stock's performance recently.

Currently, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has a market capitalization of ₹17,324.28 crore and trades within a 52-week range of ₹980 to ₹325.55.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation was to 'Sell', indicating a cautious outlook from market experts.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 599.71 592.91 +1.15% 495.81 +20.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.64 77.53 -8.89% 64.56 +9.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.33 5.87 +7.84% 5.69 +11.25% Total Operating Expense 531.84 517.06 +2.86% 442.29 +20.25% Operating Income 67.87 75.85 -10.52% 53.52 +26.81% Net Income Before Taxes 64.52 65.31 -1.21% 42.86 +50.54% Net Income 54.27 48.48 +11.94% 42.86 +26.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 2.03 +11.82% 1.93 +17.44%